Ed's coming - but not to Dunedin

    Ed Sheeran performing in Dunedin in 2018. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Ed Sheeran's coming to New Zealand next year - but Dunedin's not on the list.

    The British singer is set to return to New Zealand and Australia in February and March 2023 for a run of stadium shows as part of his + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’).

    It will be the first since his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2018, which saw him smash the record for the highest selling tour in history, with 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone, including three sold-out concerts in Dunedin.

    The concerts at Forsyth Barr Stadium over Easter in March injected close to $38 million into Dunedin, with then-mayor Dave Cull saying it was one of the biggest weekends in the city's history.

    Next year, Sheeran will perform in Wellington at Sky Stadium on February 2 and Auckland's Eden Park on February 10 before crossing the Tasman to play Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. 

    - ODT Online

