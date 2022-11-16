Emergency response as three fall overboard

Emergency services assist passengers at Back Beach, Port Chalmers, yesterday after an incident where three people on a commercial boat fell overboard.

A St John spokesman said it was notified about 2.35pm and sent two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response vehicle with a manager.

Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Photo: Staff Photographer

One was in a moderate condition, two had minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said reports of a vessel being struck in Otago Harbour by a wave were received, although it appeared not to have overturned.

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook attended the incident and said the council would assist Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) in any inquiry, if required.

Neither MNZ nor the operator of the boat involved responded to a request for comment by deadline.