Exchange venue to celebrate good food and music

Two Dunedin musicians have brewed up a new venture combining craft beer and live entertainment.

Dogstar Brew Lab is the proud new occupant of 286 Princes St, in the Exchange, the former home of beloved Dunedin restaurant Zucchini Brothers.

After 28 years of hospitality, Zucchini Brothers closed after the owners received no offers to buy the business.

The closure came with a tinge of sadness for co-owner Rachel Day, whose hope was to sell it as a going concern, but she was excited to see a local business expanding, she said.

Dogstar Brew Lab co-owners Saul Ross and Hadden Gamble are determined to continue the building’s culinary legacy by opening a brand new restaurant and entertainment venue.

The pair, who are keen musicians, hope to help fill a gap created by the closure of other music venues across the city.

"We don’t want to continue what they were doing as they were doing it, but we want to continue the legacy of good food in this building," Mr Ross said.

After being in business for nearly two years, the pair were ready to run their craft brewery, Dogstar, full-time.

They had always intended on opening a brew bar but, when they found the Princes St space, decided it was more restaurant-friendly than brewer-friendly.

The site will go by the name of "Moons". It will house a restaurant, live performance area and Dogstar Brew Lab.

Hadden Gamble (left) and Saul Ross of Dogstar Brew Lab. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dogstar would continue to produce craft beer on a very small scale, Mr Gamble said.

It had produced 150 litres per week for the past two years and intended to triple production.

By keeping their craft small they would focus on making it with "lots of love" and offering more styles.

He would run the venue and entertainment side of the operation while Mr Ross would focus on "brewing up a storm", Mr Gamble said.

Dogstar had been in search of a home for a while and the pair had been eyeing up the property in the Exchange for quite some time.

They said Moons would offer local musicians a new venue to perform in.

The pair had met through the Dunedin Musicians Club and were dismayed by Dunedin’s at-risk music scene.

"There used to be so many it wasn’t even funny. It’s just dwindled off and it’s quite sad," Mr Gamble said.

"Hopefully we can bring back a bit of that."

Zucchini Brothers operated in Roslyn for almost 20 years before shifting to the Exchange in 2013.

Ms Day said "all of life’s celebrations" were celebrated at the restaurant and she was sorry the closure would end an important relationship in many people’s lives.

"It was an amazing experience having a restaurant for such a long time, and becoming such a part of people’s lives over many years, and I’m really sorry that we had to disrupt that for everyone."

Many stories were shared with her by members of the community, who were saddened they didn’t get the chance to say goodbye in their own way, Ms Day said.

Nonetheless, she was excited about the venue’s future and the new energy being brought to the space.

"I’d like to wish them well and hope everyone supports them."

She was looking forward to visiting as a customer, having some drinks and enjoying the live music.

Ms Day recalled an old saying she used many times when reflecting on Zucchini Brothers.

"All good things must come to an end."

Moons is expected to open later this month.

