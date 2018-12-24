Excursions plain sailing thanks to trailer

Kevin Braid takes his dog Bonnie for a spin at Deborah Bay. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Age may have slowed Bonnie the dog when it comes to going for walks, but that has not stopped her getting around.

The 13-year-old Dunedin Labrador now does her travelling courtesy of a trailer hooked up to the back of an e-bike ridden by her human, Kevin Braid.

The set-up has allowed the pair to continue roaming from Mr Braid's Deborah Bay home for the likes of a coffee.

''She used to wait for me when she was young - now I wait for her,'' he said of Bonnie's pace on four legs.

However, the new arrangement fixed that problem.

''We get there just as quick together.''

Mr Braid said he got the idea of a trailer from a friend who owned a bicycle shop, and had one made locally.

Bonnie could not wait to get in and did not try to get out, meaning she did not need to be strapped in.

''She loves it.''

The lure of treats as the pair travelled also had something to do with her motivation, he said.

david.loughrey@odt.co.nz