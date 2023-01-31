Eyes skyward as Orions make farewell flight

A piece of this country's aviation history was farewelled today as the final flight of the Orion fleet graced Southern skies.

The last pair of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s P-3K2 Orions traversed the South Island in a formation flight, passing over Otago and Southland this afternoon.

Residents of Oamaru, Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown all had a chance for a final glimpse as the planes which have been in service for almost 60 years.

The flight marks the end of service for the fleet of six maritime surveillance planes, which were delivered in 1966 and flown by No.5 Squadron.

The Orions fly in formation over Dunedin. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The fleet is being replaced by four Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

On board the aircraft will be chief of the defence force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, and chief of the air force, Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark, both former No.5 Squadron personnel.