Factory Rd woes nearly over

Gravel patches temporarily fill holes in Factory Rd, Mosgiel. Photo: Linda Robertson

Roadworks along Factory Rd in Mosgiel which have been frustrating some drivers should soon be finished.

For about two months, part of the road near Puddle Alley has had holes which have regularly needed to be patched with gravel.

Dunedin City Council contractors are due to fix a fault under the road this week, then it can be resealed.

Dunedin resident Malcolm Johnston said the ''nonsense'' had been going on too long.

''There have been a lot of complaints from Mosgiel residents.''

He lived in the city but drove into Mosgiel regularly.

''You would break your suspension the holes are that deep. It's very frustrating at how slow it all is.''

Council transport group manager Richard Saunders said there had been a fault under the road for some time and contractors were due to fix it this week.

''There is some work that needs to be co-ordinated with water pipes and repairs to the road. Water contractors are co-ordinating the contract team.''