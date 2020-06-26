Fears of lockdown foetal alcohol spectrum spike

A pregnant woman smoking cigarette and drinking alcohol. Photo: Getty Images

A University of Otago researcher fears increased alcohol purchases during the Covid-19 lockdown may result in more babies being born with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) next year.

Associate Prof Anita Gibbs said the disorder affected 3000 babies born in New Zealand annually but many people were undiagnosed.

The numbers might rise in 2021, she said.

Prof Gibbs is a social worker who lectures in social work, sociology and criminology courses at Otago.

She was worried about a gap in funding to help families and children where FASD was diagnosed.

Prof Gibbs was awarded the 2020 Critic and Conscience of Society Award by the Gama Foundation for raising the profile of FASD in New Zealand. She has been researching the disorder since 2012.

FASD is a group of conditions that can occur in a person where alcohol has been consumed during pregnancy.

It is a brain injury that affects decision-making, emotional regulation and communication skills.

"Because this disability is not currently formally recognised by our Government, it means that thousands of sufferers do not get any support but they end up using enormous amounts of our mental health, social welfare and corrections services," Prof Gibbs said.

"Solutions include early diagnosis, wraparound services, appointment of qualified case managers and, most importantly, prevention activities to reduce drinking alcohol by those planning to become pregnant.”

Prof Gibbs has two adopted sons with the disorder.