Fire at Dunedin restaurant property

An investigator is at the scene of a fire that broke out at a building housing a Dunedin restaurant this morning.



Black smoke could be seen in the area, but it was not yet known how much damage there was to the recently opened Brazen Eating House in Filleul St.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said smoke was coming from the second floor of the property and from a large industrial chimney.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four appliances - two from Dunedin central and one each from Willowbank and Roslyn - initially attended about 8am, while a command unit arrived separately.

Smoke was seen coming out of the second storey of the building. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The fire happened on the top floor of the two-storey house.

The Fenz spokesman said appliances were still there about 9.30am, but the fire was suppressed and crews were working on ventilation of the building.

The cause had not yet been determined.

The premises has been home to various eating establishments over the years, including 95 Filleul and Bracken.

It became Brazen Eating House, serving tapas-inspired international fusion food with a Kiwi twist, earlier this year.