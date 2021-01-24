Fire near Warrington sea lion colony extinguished

A fire at Warrington Domain that had the potential to threaten a sea lion breeding area has been extinguished.

At 4.55pm a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was out, and three crews remained at the scene to dampen down hot spots.

There was initially concern that the fire might threaten a nearby sea lion breeding colony, but that did not eventuate, he said.

A helicopter was also called but was later stood down.