Sunday, 24 January 2021

Fire near Warrington sea lion colony extinguished

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A fire at Warrington Domain that had the potential to threaten a sea lion breeding area has been extinguished.

    At 4.55pm a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was out, and three crews remained at the scene to dampen down hot spots.

    There was initially concern that the fire might threaten a nearby sea lion breeding colony, but that did not eventuate, he said.

    A helicopter was also called but was later stood down. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter