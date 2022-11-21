Fire at old Glamis Hospital extinguished

Emergency services have responded to reports of a couch being set alight at an abandoned hospital in Mornington.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of wilful damage at the Glamis Hospital site in Montpellier St about 2.30pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Senior Station Officer Mark Leonard, of Dunedin City Station, said crews found a chair and couch on fire in an exposed area under the house.

It was believed to be deliberately lit, SSO Leonard said.

Fire crews attending the scene of a fire at the site of the former rest home Glamis Hospital in Mornington. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Crews worked fast to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to the rest of the hospital, which had already experienced two large fires in the upper floors.

It was a dangerous building which put crews in danger, SSO Leonard said.

Three fire engines and police officers attended the callout.

The Glamis Hospital site after a previous fire. Photo: NZ Police

Glamis Hospital was abandoned in 2011 and has since been extensively damaged by fire and vandalism.

