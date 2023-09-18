Fire in park changing rooms 'suspicious'

Firefighters at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A fire in a changing facility at a Dunedin park today is being investigated as arson, police say.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Dunedin City responded about 1.15pm to reports of a small fire that had been deliberately lit in the Bayfield Park changing rooms.

The fire was out by the time the crews arrived.

Fenz flagged the fire as suspicious and handed the investigation over to police and the Dunedin City Council.

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating.