Firefighters call off strike action

Firefighters have called off tomorrow's planned one-hour strike after "significant progress" in negotiations over pay and conditions.
The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) noted the progress but said a settlement had yet to be reached with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
Tomorrow's strike was to have taken place between 11am and noon.
A stopped planned for November 4 was also called off.
Other notified strike action remained in place including a complete work stoppage on Monday, November 14, the union said in a statement.
Ongoing behind the scenes action that does not affect emergency response is set to continue.