Thursday, 10 November 2022

Firefighters call off strike action

    Firefighters have called off tomorrow's planned one-hour strike after "significant progress" in negotiations over pay and conditions.

    The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) noted the progress but said a settlement had yet to be reached with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

    Tomorrow's strike was to have taken place between 11am and noon.

    A stopped planned for November 4 was also called off.

    Other notified strike action remained in place including a complete work stoppage on Monday, November 14, the union said in a statement. 

    Ongoing behind the scenes action that does not affect emergency response is set to continue.

     

     

