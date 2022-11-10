Firefighters call off strike action

Firefighters have called off tomorrow's planned one-hour strike after "significant progress" in negotiations over pay and conditions.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) noted the progress but said a settlement had yet to be reached with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Tomorrow's strike was to have taken place between 11am and noon.

A stopped planned for November 4 was also called off.

Other notified strike action remained in place including a complete work stoppage on Monday, November 14, the union said in a statement.

Ongoing behind the scenes action that does not affect emergency response is set to continue.