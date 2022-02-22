Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Flight to Dunedin latest location of interest

    A flight from Auckland to Dunedin has this morning been listed as the latest Covid contact tracing location of interest associated with the city.

    The flight was added to the Ministry of Health's list of locations at 11am today.

     - Close contact, Flight JQ285 Auckland to Dunedin, Wednesday, February 16, 2:25pm-4:10pm. You are a close contact if you were seated in rows 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. Close contacts must self-isolate for 7 days, test on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Monitor symptoms for 10 days. Test again if you feel unwell.

     

