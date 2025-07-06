All Blacks v France: ABs player ratings

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Will Jordan
8 — Had to make an early switch to the wing. Should have had a hat-trick. All class.
Sevu Reece
1 — Lasted 57 seconds. Poor tackling technique led to head injury.
Billy Proctor
5 — Tidy enough but did not do much to suggest he is going to be the answer.
Jordie Barrett
8 — Made a seamless return to New Zealand rugby. Always looked dangerous.
Rieko Ioane
6 — A real mixed bag. Couple of nice breaks but also made errors and drifted out of the game.
Beauden Barrett
7 — Calm and steady hand on the tiller. Perfect off the tee.
Cameron Roigard
9 — Terrified the French with his speed off the mark. Passed swiftly and true. Kicking also effective.
7 — Took a while to get into the game. But did some good things when play came his way.
Ardie Savea
7 — An average Ardie game is like a 9.5 for others. Did what he had to do.
Tupou Vaa’i
6 — Strong physical presence. Needs more time in the saddle at blindside flank.
Fabian Holland
8 — Excellent debut from the Highlanders hero. Led the All Blacks with 17 tackles. First of 100 tests.
Scott Barrett
7 — A bit like Sam Cane in that he does a lot of the hard graft that does not get noticed.
Fletcher Newell
6 — Solid shift, nothing more.
Codie Taylor
8 — Vigorous around the field and showed a keenness to get the ball in his hand.
Ethan de Groot
7 — Nothing fancy but worked hard and clocked up the tackles.
RESERVES
Samisoni Taukei’aho
6 — Added some oomph.
Ollie Norris
5 — Did his job on debut.
Pasilio Tosi
7 — Strong in scrum and at the breakdown.
Samipeni Finau
5 — Grafted away quietly.
Du’Plessis Kirifi
7 — Brought a lot of energy. Might start next test.
Cortez Ratima
6 — Safe pair of hands in the final quarter.
Quinn Tupaea
4 — Only really a cameo. Nice to see him back.
Damian McKenzie
8 — Played 79 minutes. Led the way with 90 attacking metres and six defenders beaten. Just has a touch of magic.