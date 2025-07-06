All Blacks v France: ABs player ratings

Fabian Holland claims the ball during an impressive debut. Photo: Getty Images

Will Jordan

8 — Had to make an early switch to the wing. Should have had a hat-trick. All class.

Sevu Reece

1 — Lasted 57 seconds. Poor tackling technique led to head injury.

Billy Proctor

5 — Tidy enough but did not do much to suggest he is going to be the answer.

Jordie Barrett

8 — Made a seamless return to New Zealand rugby. Always looked dangerous.

Rieko Ioane

6 — A real mixed bag. Couple of nice breaks but also made errors and drifted out of the game.

Beauden Barrett

7 — Calm and steady hand on the tiller. Perfect off the tee.

Cameron Roigard

9 — Terrified the French with his speed off the mark. Passed swiftly and true. Kicking also effective.

Cam Roigard - terrifying. Photo: Getty Images

7 — Took a while to get into the game. But did some good things when play came his way.

Ardie Savea

7 — An average Ardie game is like a 9.5 for others. Did what he had to do.

Tupou Vaa’i

6 — Strong physical presence. Needs more time in the saddle at blindside flank.

Fabian Holland

8 — Excellent debut from the Highlanders hero. Led the All Blacks with 17 tackles. First of 100 tests.

Scott Barrett

7 — A bit like Sam Cane in that he does a lot of the hard graft that does not get noticed.

Fletcher Newell

6 — Solid shift, nothing more.

Codie Taylor

8 — Vigorous around the field and showed a keenness to get the ball in his hand.

Ethan de Groot

7 — Nothing fancy but worked hard and clocked up the tackles.

RESERVES

Samisoni Taukei’aho

6 — Added some oomph.

Ollie Norris

5 — Did his job on debut.

Pasilio Tosi

7 — Strong in scrum and at the breakdown.

Samipeni Finau

5 — Grafted away quietly.

Du’Plessis Kirifi

7 — Brought a lot of energy. Might start next test.

Cortez Ratima

6 — Safe pair of hands in the final quarter.

Quinn Tupaea

4 — Only really a cameo. Nice to see him back.

Damian McKenzie

8 — Played 79 minutes. Led the way with 90 attacking metres and six defenders beaten. Just has a touch of magic.