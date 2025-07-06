Sunday, 6 July 2025

All Blacks v France: ABs player ratings

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Fabian Holland claims the ball during an impressive debut. Photo: Getty Images
    Fabian Holland claims the ball during an impressive debut. Photo: Getty Images
    Sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks from the test against France on Saturday night.

    Will Jordan

    8 — Had to make an early switch to the wing. Should have had a hat-trick. All class.

    Sevu Reece

    1 — Lasted 57 seconds. Poor tackling technique led to head injury.

    Billy Proctor

    5 — Tidy enough but did not do much to suggest he is going to be the answer.

    Jordie Barrett

    8 — Made a seamless return to New Zealand rugby. Always looked dangerous.

    Rieko Ioane

    6 — A real mixed bag. Couple of nice breaks but also made errors and drifted out of the game.

    Beauden Barrett

    7 — Calm and steady hand on the tiller. Perfect off the tee.

    Cameron Roigard

    9 — Terrified the French with his speed off the mark. Passed swiftly and true. Kicking also effective.

    Cam Roigard - terrifying. Photo: Getty Images
    Cam Roigard - terrifying. Photo: Getty Images
    Christian Lio-Willie

    7 — Took a while to get into the game. But did some good things when play came his way.

    Ardie Savea

    7 — An average Ardie game is like a 9.5 for others. Did what he had to do.

    Tupou Vaa’i

    6 — Strong physical presence. Needs more time in the saddle at blindside flank.

    Fabian Holland

    8 — Excellent debut from the Highlanders hero. Led the All Blacks with 17 tackles. First of 100 tests.

    Scott Barrett

    7 — A bit like Sam Cane in that he does a lot of the hard graft that does not get noticed.

    Fletcher Newell

    6 — Solid shift, nothing more.

    Codie Taylor

    8 — Vigorous around the field and showed a keenness to get the ball in his hand.

    Ethan de Groot

    7 — Nothing fancy but worked hard and clocked up the tackles.

    RESERVES

    Samisoni Taukei’aho

    6 — Added some oomph.

    Ollie Norris

    5 — Did his job on debut.

    Pasilio Tosi

    7 — Strong in scrum and at the breakdown.

    Samipeni Finau

    5 — Grafted away quietly.

    Du’Plessis Kirifi

    7 — Brought a lot of energy. Might start next test.

    Cortez Ratima

    6 — Safe pair of hands in the final quarter.

    Quinn Tupaea

    4 — Only really a cameo. Nice to see him back.

    Damian McKenzie

    8 — Played 79 minutes. Led the way with 90 attacking metres and six defenders beaten. Just has a touch of magic.

    OUTSTREAM