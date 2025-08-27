Bower on bench for Otago clash

George Bower is back to bolster Otago in their match against Tasman on Saturday night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON (file)

All Black prop George Bower has been released and will start from the bench for Otago this weekend.

The loosehead replaces Ben Lopas and is one of 16 All Blacks given the green light to play in the fifth round of the NPC.

Otago travel to Nelson to play Tasman on Saturday night. Both teams have three wins from four games and are ensconced in the top four.

Otago has made just one other change.

Highlanders loose forward Oliver Haig will start at blindside in place of the hard-working Will Stodart, who drops to the bench.

Stodart has had a heavy workload during the first four rounds.

He made 17 tackles and teamed up with Lucas Casey (18 tackles) and Christian Lio-Willie (17 tackles) during the 33-19 win against Counties-Manukau at Forsyth Barr Stadium last week.

Haig missed round one with an ankle issue and came off the bench in the next three games.

Timoci Tavatavanawai is playing for Tasman. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Tasman will have the services of All Black midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai.

The Highlanders' co-captain was named the player of the year for the club following an outstanding season.

He goes by the nickname ‘Jimmy the difference’ and will pose some serious defensive issues for Otago, who have had to do a lot of defending in their first four rounds.

They have demonstrated considerable resolve in that department. But the game plan will be to cut off the supply of ball for Tasman’s exciting backline.

Tasman winger Macca Springer has collected five tries, made nine clean breaks, beaten 17 defenders and run for 302 metres.

When you add all that up, there is a compelling case for arguing he is one of the more potent wingers in the competition.

And he is just one of many threats.

The Mako were humbled 37-7 by Bay of Plenty in the opening round. But since then, they have strung together healthy wins against Manawatū (49-17), Northland (28-14) and North Harbour (43-19).

NPC

Nelson, 7.10pm on Saturday

Otago: Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, George Bower, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Josh Whaanga, Sam Nemec-Vial.