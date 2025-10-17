Three key match-ups to keep an eye on

Otago Rugby player Jona Nareki. PHOTO: ODT FILES

11. Jona Nareki v 11. Fehi Fineanganofo

They are not strictly marking each other, but wingers pop up just about anywhere these days. Experienced Otago outside back Nareki has been dynamic on defence and creative with the ball. Some of his electric speed has faded, but he can still break the line and his ability to snaffle turnovers is a big plus. Some of them have been absolutely critical. Steamers wingman Fineanganofo has crossed the chalk for nine tries, so he knows how to finish. He has power, pace and confidence. That is a dangerous mix.

7. Lucas Casey v 7. Veveni Lasaqa

They will be team-mates at the Highlanders next year and competing for the same spot. Otago’s Casey has emerged this season as an exciting prospect. He has rare pace and has scored eight tries. He is very solid on defence as well. Lasaqa has more experience. He is a workhorse off the ball and reliable, if not as dynamic as Casey, on attack.

4. Will Tucker v 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

Tucker is the key man in the Otago lineout and one of the main reasons the team has the most reliable lineout in the competition. He has pilfered some very handy ball in the last two or three games. Ah Kuoi is the piston that powers the Steamers' pack. He is a quality defender and carries the ball strongly in heavy traffic.