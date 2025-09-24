A lot to smile about

rugby_11_230925.jpg Hooker Liam Coltman prepares to throw to a lineout during training at Logan Park yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

One All Black is back.

Another has left.

But this game is about the former All Black with the best beard and the largest smile in the game - Liam Coltman.

The veteran hooker will bring up a significant milestone for Otago during their Ranfurly Shield defence against North Harbour in Dunedin on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has been named on the bench and will be the 23rd player to reach 100 games for Otago and the first since John Leslie, who played 122 games for the province between 1991 and 2004.

Coltman will be the first player to bring up a century for both Otago and the Highlanders, and the Otago Daily Times has an interview planned with him later in the week.

He will be joined in the squad by All Black No 8 Christian Lio-Willie, who has returned from bereavement leave, but prop George Bower is back in the All Blacks camp.

It is a win-one, lose-one scenario.

christian_lio-willie_3.jpg Christian Lio-Willie is back from leave. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Lio-Willie's return means Will Stodart will move back to the blindside, and Oliver Haig will drop to the bench.

Lucas Casey scored two tries in the Ranfurly Shield 38-36 win against Canterbury last weekend and will get another chance to enhance his growing reputation.

The captain, Sam Gilbert, shook off a calf injury and started from the bench against Canterbury.

He has been reinstated in the run-on side and is a steady influence at the back.

Sam Nemec-Vial filled in admirably during his absence.

Moana Takataka replaces Bower on the bench, and Charles Elton drops out of the game day 23.

Centre Josh Timu has been named in the team, but Otago will continue to monitor his elbow injury.

The busy midfielder sat out training on Tuesday and will have to pass a fitness test to take his spot.

If Otago manage to beat North Harbour they will hold on to the Shield for the remainder of the season.

They have already confirmed a spot in the playoffs with the win against Canterbury, but a bonus-point win will lock in a home venue for the quarterfinal.

Ranfurly Shield

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Saturday, 1pm

Otago: Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, Moana Takataka, Oliver Haig, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Josh Whaanga, Sam Nemec-Vial.