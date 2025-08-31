Emotional win as Tasman clinch thriller

Tasman rumbled over after the hooter to clinch an emotional 31-27 win against Otago in a thriller in Nelson.

Mako’s captain David Havili shed tears in the post-match interview on Saturday night.

The rugby community lost Shane Christie earlier in the week. He had played for Tasman and the Highlanders, and both sides were motivated to honour him with a fitting performance, which they delivered.

There were multiple lead changes.

Otago looked to have secured the win when Cameron Millar knocked over a penalty with two minutes remaining.

But prop Rohan Wingham, who had a huge game, got caught on the wrong side of the ruck and was penalised.

David Havili opted against going for goal and told his brother William Havili to kick it into the corner. He peeled off a brilliant touch-finder.

Reserve hooker Tomasi Maka, who scored earlier in the game, found his target and the pack stuck their heads down and tried to shut their way over from 5m out.

A bunch of backs joined in, but Otago did all they could to repel the drive.

The maul looked to be wheeling into touch, but Maka had positioned himself perfectly and got the ball down as half his teammates tumbled out of the field of play.

Otago showed a lot of tenacity on defence, but coach Mark Brown felt his side squandered too many opportunities on attack.

‘‘I’m getting a lot of messages saying that we've done well and they're a good team, but we should have iced that game, and that's disappointing,’’ Brown said.

‘‘It sounds ironic, but that [last try] wasn't where the game was lost. It was earlier when we had opportunities to put the game to bed and we actually didn't take them.’’

Hooker Liam Coltman and lock Will Tucker both left the field late with blood pouring from their heads.

Brown said both players appeared to be fine after the game.

However, powerhouse prop Saula Ma’u injured his arm 30 minutes into the game and was in considerable pain.

Tasman got lucky early. Jona Nareki knocked down a pass, it fell nicely for Mitch Drummond, who offloaded to David Havili to score.

Otago’s response was quite something.

Openside Lucas Casey scooped up the ball just metres from Otago’s try line and hit the gas. He ran it out to the 22 where he found Nareki, who took off.

He hared up field and was about to be pulled down just short, but tossed the ball over his left shoulder to Josh Timu who completed a 96m effort.

Magic. And there was more to come.

Otago hooker Henry Bell collected a Tasman throw at the back of the lineout, spotted some space and kicked the ball into the gap.

Dynamic halfback Dylan Pledger chased after it, scooped it up at full speed and slid over to score.

Tasman’s star-studded backline replied. Leicester Fainga’anuku hit the defensive line at warp speed, bounced out of the first wave of defence, brushed off the next and crashed over for a try perhaps only he could have scored.

Otago’s defence had been a highlight and continued to be. But there was no stopping the talented centre.

Otago reclaimed the lead again when Bell tucked into the boot of a lineout drive.

The visitors took a 21-17 lead into halftime.

Millar slotted a penalty midway through the second spell to extend the lead to seven.

Christian Lio-Willie came up with another crucial turnover when Tasman had punched to within a couple of metres of the chalk.

Tasman had another dip and Maka eventually barged over to set up a tense finish

In the other results, Taranaki dispatched Counties-Manukau 43-22 in Pukekohe, Canterbury rolled Manawatū 53-14 in Rangiora, Northland edged Hawke’s Bay 27-22 and Bay of Plenty bounced back from a surprise loss to Southland to beat the winless North Harbour 19-7.

NPC

The scores

Tasman 31

Tomasi Maka 2, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku tries; William Havili 4 con, pen

Otago 27

Josh Timu, Dylan Pledger, Henry Bell tries; Cameron Millar 3 con, 2 pen

Halftime: 21-17 Otago