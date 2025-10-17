Brown makes strategic changes

Otago coach Mark Brown eagerly awaits tonight’s NPC semifinal at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Tonight's semifinal could be won in the pits.

Neither Otago nor Bay of Plenty will be pulling over to change tyres midway through the race.

But they will be bringing on some fresh legs, and Otago have thought very carefully about their pitting strategy.

Otago have several perceived advantages — a home venue, a tremendous offloading game and a gun goalkicker.

But Bay of Plenty have a lot more experience in playoff rugby, and that often counts.

The Steamers lost the final 23-20 to Wellington last season and a sizable core of that side is back for another shot at glory.

Fullback Cole Forbes, No 8 Nikora Broughton and locks Aisake Vakasiuola, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, who all started in that final, have been named to start against Otago tonight.

Benet Kumeroa, Jacob Norris, Joe Johnston and Reon Paul started in last year’s final as well, while Fehi Fineanganofo, Lucas Cashmore, Taine Kolose, Josh Bartlett and Semisi Paea were on the bench.

Otago can lean on the likes of No 8 Christian Lio-Willie, who won a title with the Crusaders this season, and veteran hooker Liam Coltman, who collected a Super Rugby title with the Highlanders in 2015.

But they are otherwise short on playoff experience.

Coach Mark Brown has tinkered with the lineup to, at least in part, address the experience deficit.

He needs more out of the bench. Otago faded in the final 20 minutes of the quarterfinal against Waikato last week.

Cameron Millar nailed a long-distance penalty with the final act of the game to rescue a 44-41 win. They had led 38-22.

Waikato shoved Otago’s scrum backwards to set up a try for Charlie Marsh, which helped energise their late rally.

Brown has responded by giving the nod to Nic Souchon, who is on loan from Southland, to start at hooker. He has dropped youngster A-One Lolofie, while Coltman has shifted back to the bench, where he has been able to make such a big impact late in games throughout the campaign.

Lock Joseva Tamani will also be on the bench, and Brown hinted he will have a different role this week. He feels they can exploit his power running game more, while Oliver Haig has forced his way into the starting lineup through some strong appearances off the bench.

The other significant change was pressed on Otago. Centre Josh Timu has a knee complaint and Josh Whaanga will take his spot.

But it is the switcheroo at hooker that has sparked the most intrigue.

Brown said with Henry Bell out with a broken collarbone and development player Heath MacEwan also sidelined with an injury, they were down to two hookers.

"We had to find a replacement," he said.

"A-One played well in the Auckland game when he came on, so he earned the right to start in the quarterfinal.

"But the decision to go with Nic is twofold.

"We’re at the real pointy end of the season now. We’re coming up against the front row against Bay of Plenty, where they’ve got a current All Black and a New Zealand XV member, as well as a Highlander in their front-row stocks.

"So it’s a step up, and I think A-One is dynamic around the field, but he’s still got a fair bit of growth in his set-piece play.

"And the second part is... we want to set them up to succeed," Brown said, adding it would not be fair to throw him in the deep end "because I think he’s got a hell of a career ahead of him".

There is a third part. Coltman gets to come off the bench and help Otago finish strongly.

He is one of the best scrummagers in the competition. His lineout darts hit the target and he is really good at getting over the ball and nabbing turnovers.

As they say in Formula 1, you have to be on the right tyres at the right time.

