All Blacks stars to play for provincial teams

Timoci Tavatavanawai is playing for Tasman this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Sixteen members of the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad will play for their provincial unions this weekend.

Round 5 of the NPC kicks off on Friday night when North Harbour host Bay of Plenty, who will be bolstered by the return of backs Emoni Narawa and Leroy Carter as well as prop Tevita Mafileo.

On Saturday afternoon, hooker Brodie McAlister will be available for Canterbury when they host Manawatū, while Josh Lord will play for Taranaki against Counties Manukau in Pukekohe.

Tasman and Otago will welcome back Timoci Tavatavanawai and George Bower, respectively, for their Saturday night clash in Nelson.

Wellington will have four members of the All Blacks squad at their service when they host Auckland on Sunday afternoon with backs Kyle Preston and Ruben Love and forwards Peter Lakai and Asafo Aumua available.

Caleb Clarke is set to return from his high ankle injury for Auckland at Porirua Park.

Ranfurly Shield holders Waikato will have Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau and Ollie Norris for their Shield defence against Southland on Sunday evening.

The All Blacks face the Springboks at Auckland's Eden Park for the first test on September 6, with New Zealand's 50 match and 31 year-unbeaten run at Eden Park on the line.

The second test will be played in Wellington at Sky Stadium on September 13.

