Police appeal for missing Dunedin man

Photo: Supplied/Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a 68-year-old man, reported missing in the Dunedin area.

Michael was last seen on Thursday, July 3, on Maitland St.

Police said in a statement to social media he was last seen wearing a similar beanie to the one pictured and grey sketchers.

Police and Michael's family are concerned for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home.

If you have seen Michael or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 105.

- Reference number 250705/5049.