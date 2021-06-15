Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Flights hit by fog in Dunedin, Christchurch

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Flights at Dunedin Airport have been affected by fog in both Dunedin and Christchurch this morning.

    The airport has been advising of delays and cancellations throughout the morning.

    The 6.05am flight to Christchurch (NZ 5740) was delayed until 11am and the 4.35pm flight to Auckland (JQ 284) has been delayed.

    Flights NZ 5746 (10.10am) to Christchurch, NZ 682 (10.50am) to Wellington and NZ 676 (9.55am) to Auckland have been cancelled.

    Flight JQ 285 (4pm) arriving from Auckland and NZ 681 (10.15am) from Wellington were delayed.

    The 11.35am flight from Wellington (NZ 671) and 9.40am from Christchurch (NZ 5745) have been cancelled. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter