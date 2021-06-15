Flights hit by fog in Dunedin, Christchurch

Flights at Dunedin Airport have been affected by fog in both Dunedin and Christchurch this morning.

The airport has been advising of delays and cancellations throughout the morning.

The 6.05am flight to Christchurch (NZ 5740) was delayed until 11am and the 4.35pm flight to Auckland (JQ 284) has been delayed.

Flights NZ 5746 (10.10am) to Christchurch, NZ 682 (10.50am) to Wellington and NZ 676 (9.55am) to Auckland have been cancelled.

Flight JQ 285 (4pm) arriving from Auckland and NZ 681 (10.15am) from Wellington were delayed.

The 11.35am flight from Wellington (NZ 671) and 9.40am from Christchurch (NZ 5745) have been cancelled.