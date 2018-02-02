Flood aftermath: What you need to know

Marne St in Dunedin was still flooded this morning. Photo Gerard O'Brien

Roads

Most roads around the city have now re-opened, although some closures are still in place including a number of fords in the rural network.

There have been no major problems with slips, but contractors have cleared some small slips as they work around the roads. Assessments of existing slip sites from the July floods will be by geotechnical engineers from Friday morning.

Anyone who needs to drive through streets with surface flooding should slow down to reduce the amount of floodwater washed into property or businesses.

All floodwaters should be treated as contaminated.

Wastewater discharges

As a result of the heavy rain, there were some minor wastewater overflows to waterways and the harbour.

As at 10am wastewater was discharging into the Water of Leith near Malvern St, and there is still a discharge to Otago Harbour near St Leonards due to failure at the West Harbour wastewater pump station. This will be repaired by 2pm.

The emergency outfall at Lawyers Head was opened last night, and there was an overflow to the Silverstream in Mosgiel. Both have now stopped.

It is recommended people stay out of all waterways, Otago Harbour and Tomahawk Beach until at least Monday.

Sandbags

Sandbags will be collected from midday today and on Monday. Put sandbags on the kerbside for collection.

Rubbish collection

Collections will be done on the following streets on Saturday. Bags and bins should be out by 7am:

DCC rubbish bags - Murray St, between Nairn and Lorne Sts, Stirling Cres, Walnut Pl.

Yellow-lidded recycling bins: Lanark St, Glasgow St, Hartstonge Ave.

Sportsgrounds

People are arriving in town for the Masters Games which begins tomorrow. The DCC is working with event organisers to arrange any changes to the programme, but it is expected

most events will go ahead as planned. Any changes will be advised by organisers.

Freedom Camping

Freedom camping sites are being assessed this morning. Warrington Domain will remain closed until this is completed.