Friends celebrating 104th, 105th birthdays

Preparing for their birthdays in the coming days are Birchleigh Residential Care Unit residents are Vi Byers and Elma McRobbie in Mosgiel yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A pair of Mosgiel women living at the same home are preparing to celebrate their birthdays together, but they might not fit 209 candles on their cakes.

Vi Byers will celebrate her 104th birthday on April 24, while Elma McRobbie will turn 105 on April 25.

They both live at Birchleigh Residential Care Centre.

Mrs Byers was born in North East Valley and enjoyed a career as a shorthand typist, but now spent her days ‘‘annoying the nurses’’, she said.

She was looking forwards to her birthday, especially because she would be having portobello mushrooms and tomato for dinner, her favourite.

She spent almost 60 years involved in netball, and regularly brought fish and chips on her way home on Saturdays.

It was a tradition she wanted to continue, however it had been hard for her family to organise chip deliveries over the past few years.

She enjoyed her life at the centre and Mrs McRobbie was a good friend of hers.

Mrs McRobbie still did not know what she would be having for her birthday dinner, but always loved meeting up for happy hour on Thursday afternoons for a glass of red wine and a bag of chips.

She had suffered multiple leg injuries, but that did not stop her walking around the garden with her stroller, playing bowls and practising tai chi.

She had been active throughout her life as a ballroom dancer, roller skater, skier and swimmer.

Mrs McRobbie was born in Edinburgh and moved to New Zealand in 1955.

Asked how it felt to be 105, she said you just make use of what you had.

