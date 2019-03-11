Gadgeteers take tea together

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Among more than 60 people who turned up to a steampunk high tea at the Mornington cable car facility on Saturday afternoon were Lord Lucerne Thistledown (Richard Moore) and Lady Rosethorne (Gina Moore), of the Gasworks Guild of Gadgeteers Steampunk, Dunedin, with the littlest member of the group, dog Lady Mini Mouse Barksalot.

Guests came from two different steampunk groups to the event, hosted by the Dunedin Heritage Light Rail Trust. Trust chairman Neville Jemmett said he was very happy with how it went. Guests had a look around the cable cars as well as enjoying refreshments.