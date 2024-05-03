By George it's finally open!

Dunedin's main drag is officially back in business after a lengthy upgrade project.

About 60 people lined the newly completed Meridian Mall block at 8am this morning, to officially commemorate the reopening of the street.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou upoko Edward Ellison led guests in a whakawātea to open the gathering.

Speaking to the crowd, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the upgrades to the George St retail quarter was one of the biggest infrastructure projects the council has undertaken in many years.

Mayor Radich extended his thanks to local retailers who had shown ‘‘extraordinary patience during this highly disruptive time’’.

He said the project had been difficult for local businesses, with ‘‘all the mess . . . and disruptions at their front doors’’.

‘‘I know, I’ve heard, it hasn’t been easy.’’

He called for citizens to come together and support businesses to make George St the ‘‘beating heart’’ of the city.

The upgrades project kicked off in 2021, to replace three waters infrastructure dating back to the 1800s, with enhancements to the streetscape following soon after.

Mayor Radich said George St had last been revamped more than three decades ago, and it had become ‘‘a little tired’’.

‘‘Just as retailers on the street regularly revamp their shops, the city has refitted its main street.’’

‘‘Just as some shoppers may prefer the way a shop used to be, it’s important to move with the times, adapt and evolve.’’

Mayor Radich was among four currently standing councillors who previously voted against a one way option, in 2021.

‘‘It’s no secret my preference was to keep it two way, but the vote was for one way, so now my mission is to make it work,’’ he said.

‘‘I ask everyone here today, and everyone who visits the shops in the street, to focus on the positive and enjoy the experience.’’

The street was now more people friendly and accessible with convenient carparks right outside shops, he said.

He particularly liked how local history and culture had been woven into the streetscape, including native plants, snippets of poetry from Hone Tuwhare and Janet Frame among others.

‘‘I expect the economic benefits of this upgrade will emerge strongly as new businesses identify it as a compelling destination where people want to spend time and their money.’’

Representatives from Aukaha, the Dunedin City Council and mana whenua also attended.

A celebration on Sunday from 11am to 3pm has been organised by retailers to celebrate the end of the project, which includes live entertainment, laser tag battles, a midday parade and other activities.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz