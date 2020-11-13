Friday, 13 November 2020

George St could remain two-way

    By Hamish MacLean
    An artist's impression of the two-way shared street proposal. Image: Supplied
    Dunedin's main shopping street could stay two-way after all.

    Dunedin city councillors had signed off plans to make George St one-way, but that might all change next week, after an urban designer reviewed plans and recommended a different option.

    Consultant urban designer Kobus Mentz recommends, in a 21-page report to be discussed by the council’s planning and environment committee on Tuesday, two options for the retail street’s design.

    Choose either a two-way street design with an environmentally-friendly public transport service, or a one-way street without public transport, as initially envisaged, or a one-way street that should be designed so it could be converted to a two-way street in future if an appropriate public transport service became available.

    Mr Mentz's review followed meetings with the council’s advisory group in August and October with a survey of interested parties.

    He reported the advisory group valued a flexible design, the ability for traffic to move through the area, developing a quality public space where plantings and seating was available, extending the scope of the project into the Octagon, including an option for an electric bus service, and providing short-stay on-street parking.

    The review recommends a provision of 45, largely P20 and P30, car parks in the upgrade which would be revisited as design work progresses.

    The review also suggested better access to nearby public parking.

    There was wide support for upgrading George St.

    There was also wide support for a design that improved accessibility for pedestrians and the ability for road users to share the street, Mr Mentz said.

    If councillors give the go ahead for work on a detailed business case and design for a two-way street, work would begin early next year, a staff report to the committee said. 

    McRae Fri, 13/11/2020 - 4:18pm

    The problem is this council has no credibility. The mayor and his sidekicks have no idea of the cost of borrowing and the transportation department make an absolute hash of every project they touch (except the harbour cycleway). Ratepayer have no trust and nor should they based on past performance.

     

