George St redevelopment paves the way

The work is part of a $28 million redevelopment in the retail area of the city centre.
The first tōtara tree was planted in George St last Friday along with some upright European beech trees and a series of shrubs
Three kōwhai are to follow and are planned to be added to the Farmers block of the street this week.
The council planned to add nine different tree species to the street in an effort to create ecological habitats for birds and insects to thrive in, a council spokesman said.
"The species we’ve selected will be combined in different ways in different locations to reflect the seasonal changes of the city, providing a continual change throughout the year along the street," he said.
The spokesman said the planter areas and designated tree planting spots were either surrounded by concrete and did not have piping surrounding them, or had cell and root barriers installed which would allow tree roots to grow without impacting below-ground infrastructure.
Evergreen plants were yet to be added, which would keep the street looking green year-round, in an effort to create a "green street" which would reflect the cultural heritage of Dunedin, he said.
In September, old pavers removed during the development were offered to members of the public who could reuse them around the city, while new tactile ones were installed.
The new pavers were picked for the project after consultation with the disabilities community and were then tested by the community to ensure they would be appropriate for people from all walks of life.
Work in the Farmers block is expected to be complete before the end of this month.
The broader project is due to be finished about August 2024.