George St upgrade months ahead of schedule

The completed Farmers block of the George St upgrade. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The next stage of the George St upgrade in Dunedin has been brought forward.

Work on the New Edinburgh Way block will start on May 1, which is months ahead of schedule.

The earlier start is because work in the Knox block is drawing to a close quicker than had been expected.

It had been due to finish about August.

The New Edinburgh Way block, between Hanover St and the five-way intersection that includes Frederick St, is the final piece in the four-block revamp.

George St, Dunedin's main shopping street, is the focus of an upgrade of the retail area.

A broader central city plan is budgeted to cost just over $100 million and the forecast spend for the George St upgrade is just over half of that.

The council has said previously the overall project is due to be completed by September 2024.

In a statement released today, the council did not specify a new estimated finishing time, but it could be before next year's winter.

Construction work started in the retail area in October 2021.

The council said the work involved replacing and upgrading ageing pipes and then creating a more people-friendly space above, including new paving, street furniture, lighting, plantings and public art.

Work in the Knox block is now expected to be finished in June.

"Starting earlier in New Edinburgh Way will allow us to complete key pedestrian areas there ahead of the busy trading period leading into Christmas, which we know is an important time for businesses," Mr Drew said.

A final push to complete work in Great King St gets under way this week.

"The street will be one-way southbound for the next fortnight while raised crossings are installed, new footpaths completed, and the road re-sealed," the council said.

George St’s Malls block, between St Andrew St and Hanover St, remains on track to be completed about September.

The first stretch in the George St redevelopment, the Farmers block between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, was reopened to traffic, one-way, in November last year.