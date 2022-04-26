Tuesday, 26 April 2022

864 new Covid cases in South, 4 deaths nationally

    Another four people have died with Covid-19 and there are 6380 new community cases in the country, including 864 in the South.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the latest deaths include people who have died over the previous two days.

    Two people were from Canterbury and two from Taranaki.

    Two were in their 70s and two were over 90. Two were women and two were men.

    These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 687 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12, the Ministry said.

    HOSPITALISATIONS

    There are 508 people in hospitals throughout the country today, including 29 in the Southern DHB area. Nationally, 16 people are in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

    Total number 508: Northland: 42; Waitemata: 78; Counties Manukau: 71; Auckland: 87; Waikato: 34; Bay of Plenty: 21; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 13; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 3; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 13; Capital and Coast: 11; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 66; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 1; Southern: 29

    The average age of current hospitalisations is 61.

    COMMUNITY CASES

    Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (212), Auckland (1,667), Waikato (395), Bay of Plenty (188), Lakes (113), Hawke’s Bay (168), MidCentral (222), Whanganui (71), Taranaki (184), Tairāwhiti (53), Wairarapa (77), Capital and Coast (387), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (233), Canterbury (1,099), South Canterbury (172), Southern (864), West Coast (71), Unknown (1)

    There are 61 new cases identified at the border.

    - ODT Online 

     

