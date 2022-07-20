935 new cases in South, aged care facilities hit

Photo: Getty Images

Daily Covid-19 numbers remain high in the South, with 935 new cases in the community and three more deaths to report.

Nationally are 10,320 new cases and 34 deaths with the virus today, the Ministry of Health said. There are 17 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit. There were also 396 new Covid cases at the border.

The Southern District Health Board says aged care facilities have been experiencing significant challenges for a long period of time, and staff were going "above and beyond" to provide the best care possible in difficult circumstances.

As of Monday afternoon, 34 facilities in the district were dealing with Covid-19 infections, with 32 staff off sick.

Some aged residential care facilities have had to close to visitors in the short term to protect vulnerable residents.

"If you have a loved one in an aged residential care facility and are unsure if you can visit them, please phone the facility in question," the DHB advised.

"All staff at these facilities are putting the care and safety of their residents at the forefront of all that they do. They will be more than happy to speak to you and advise you of any safety measures they have put in place."

People who can visit an aged residential care facility should wear surgical-grade masks at all times, make sure their hands are sanitised and clean, and observe physical distancing.

People wanting to visit loved ones were asked not to do so if they are feeling unwell, have cold or flu-like symptoms, are household or close contacts of a positive case, or have tested positive themselves and are still in their isolation period, the DHB said.

"We would ask that all people are kind and considerate when visiting these facilities. Staff are working above and beyond to provide the best care possible to all residents in extremely difficult circumstances."

All aged residential care facilities who have staff and/or residents affected by Covid have contacted family, whānau and loved ones of their respective residents to inform them of what is happening in their facilities. The Te Whatu Ora Southern and Public Health South continue to support aged residential care facilities throughout the Southern district.

SIQ not for tourists

The Southern DHB said there had been a rise in demand for supported isolation (SIQ) facilities for tourists who test positive for Covid-19 while in the South, but this was not an option.

"SIQ is a limited resource designed to provide members of our community who test positive for Covid-19 and meet other criteria, a safe place to isolate if they are unable to do so at their normal place of residence. It is not a resource for travellers who test positive for Covid while visiting the region. "

“Travellers who test positive for Covid-19 while visiting the Southern district will be required to self-fund their 7-day isolation period,” said Dr Susan Jack, Medical Officer of Health.

“People who choose to travel must take responsibility for themselves and travel at their own risk.”

It is highly recommended that anyone who chooses to travel should budget for a potential 7-day isolation period or take out travel insurance that covers Covid.

Latest deaths

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 now stands at 1904, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 24.

In the latest deaths, 12 were from Auckland region, two from Waikato, three from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes, one from Tairawhiti, one from Hawke’s Bay, three from Taranaki, three from Whanganui, one from Wellington region, three from Nelson Marlborough, one from Canterbury and three from Southern.

Two people were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90. Of these people, 17 were women and 17 were men.

Hospitalisations

Total number 744: Northland: 23; Waitematā: 98; Counties Manukau: 57; Auckland: 102; Waikato: 67; Bay of Plenty: 44; Lakes: 24; Hawke’s Bay: 30; MidCentral: 33; Whanganui: 17; Taranaki: 10; Tairawhiti: 7; Wairarapa: 7; Capital & Coast: 27; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury:112; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 12; Southern: 46.



Community cases