Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Breaking News 2.45 pm

Code black at Dunedin Hospital: 'avoid ED if possible'

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Health
    1 Comment

    SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming says Dunedin Hospital is doing its best amid heavy demand....
    SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming says Dunedin Hospital is doing its best amid heavy demand. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin Hospital has hit capacity and the Southern District Health Board has declared a "code black" as it calls on the public to avoid the emergency department if possible.

    SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming said this afternoon that the hospital was doing its best to deal with heavy demand at a time of high occupancy, but patients could experience delays and some operations had been postponed.

    "We are asking the public to go to their GP early, use the after-hours service and keep the ED for emergencies only, Mr Fleming said.

    But the issue was ‘‘a whole of system" issue and not restricted to the emergency department, he said.

    In line with the Dunedin Hospital’s trial ‘‘escalation plan’’, the hospital had declared what the health board called a code black, meaning the situation was deemed critical.

    Emergency operations centre incident controller Megan Boivin said the declaration of a code black meant the hospital had established a modified emergency operations centre.

    Early this morning, there were 18 patients in the ED awaiting a bed, and only three beds were available on the wards.

    Staff had worked hard to improve the flow of patients through the hospital and the situation had improved, she said.

    But pressure on staff was "unrelenting" and staff continued to urgently work to manage the high occupancy within the hospital to allow patients to flow through the system in a timely manner including those who present to ED, she said.

    hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

    1 Comment

    Comments

    Kyla Wed, 24/03/2021 - 2:54pm

    This is appalling, having had a family member be admitted through ED in the last 24 hours we can only describe our healthcare system as third world.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter