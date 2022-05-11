Covid in South: 744 new cases and 6 deaths

Source: SDHB

There are 7970 new community cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths to announce today, including six in the Southern DHB area.

The Ministry of Health said there were also 381 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including 18 in the South.

There are 744 new community cases in the South.

Today’s national seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7420 – last Tuesday it was 7746.

The deaths being reported today include one person who died in February, five in March, 11 in April, and seven who died over the previous seven days.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid, and the virus being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 902 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

Two people were from Northland, five from Auckland, three from Waikato, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Whanganui, three from the Wellington region, four from the Canterbury region and six from Southern.

One was in their 40s; one was in their 50s; two were in their 60s; eight were in their 70s; 11 were in their 80s; five were in their 90s.

Eighteen were men and 10 were women.

Two of the deaths reported previously have been removed from totals, as it has now been determined that they were not a Covid-19 case.

Source: SDHB

Total number nationally 381: Northland: 8; Waitemata: 50; Counties Manukau: 32; Auckland: 85; Waikato: 44; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 10; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 23; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 4; Capital and Coast: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 44; South Canterbury: 2; West Coast: 4; Southern: 18.

Case numbers

Source: SDHB

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (252), Auckland (2,633), Waikato (594), Bay of Plenty (254), Lakes (151), Hawke’s Bay (256), MidCentral (261), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (209), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (87), Capital and Coast (498), Hutt Valley (190), Nelson Marlborough (282), Canterbury (1,172), South Canterbury (152), Southern (744), West Coast (62), Unknown (3)

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO. Due to the increased use of RATs and system lag issues there may be a discrepancy in the number of total active cases from the territorial authority breakdown.