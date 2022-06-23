Dunedin Hospital ward to reopen this afternoon

dunedin_hospital_10.jpg Photo: ODT files

Visitor restrictions at a Dunedin Hospital ward will be lifted this afternoon.

The Southern DHB said due to influenza and Covid-19 related exposure events in ward 8A last week, the decision to temporarily restrict visiting to ward 8MED was made to protect vulnerable patients from further exposure.

Ward 8MED would be open from 2pm today and Covid visiting hours would resume.

"Southern DHB would like to thank patients, their families and loved ones for their understanding and patience during this difficult time. We appreciate the support and kindness shown towards staff and health care teams."

Strict infection, prevention and control measures would continue to be in place with door screening of visitors, and visitors being required to wear a surgical grade mask for the entirety of their visit, the DHB said.

"Anyone visiting a loved one in hospital who does not have a surgical grade mask will be supplied one at the entrance."

Patients are allowed two nominated visitors per stay, with the exception made on compassionate grounds.

General visiting at the hospital remains from 2-6pm daily.

"Staff would like to thank the community for their continued support during this difficult time," the DHB said.