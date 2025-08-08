ACC sees rise in injuries caused by working out

Gyms are supposed to make us healthier.

Ironically, they are injuring nearly 3800 Otago and Southland residents a year.

The latest Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) data shows gym/fitness training is now the leading cause of sport- and recreation-related injuries in New Zealand — ahead of rugby union, football, cycling and netball.

Together, the five activities make up 45% of all sport and recreation injury claims.

As spring approaches, injuries peak as an increasing number of people start heading to the gym to get rid of their "winter coat" — that is, drop a few kilograms gained over the cooler months.

In the Otago region, ACC accepted 3188 gym-related injury claims last year, which was the highest number in the past six years, and up until July 27 this year, there have been 1881 gym-related injury claims in the region.

In Southland, there were 592 gym-related injuries, which is the highest number of claims since 2018, and there have already been 342 gym-related injury claims so far this year.

Nationwide, ACC accepted more than 60,000 gym-related injuries in 2024, costing the taxpayer more than $63million to help people recover.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said it was great to see more New Zealanders prioritising their strength and fitness, but he encouraged people to have a plan.

"We want all people to be active and living healthy lifestyles.

"We also want people to take a moment to think of the risk of injury."

The data showed 96% of all gym injuries in 2024 were soft-tissue injuries, like strains, sprains and pulls on muscles, most commonly in people’s backs and shoulders, he said.

There were also 751 people who suffered a fracture or dislocation in the gym in 2024.

The age group most impacted by gym-related injuries was the 30-35 age group, which had 8421 claims, ahead of the 25-29 age group which had 8077 claims.

"The treatment for most gym-related injuries may involve seeing a doctor or a physiotherapist to treat the soft tissue injury.

"For some people, that might mean four to six weeks off training and time off work, and other injuries may be more serious."

It was important for people to complete a dynamic warm-up and know their limits, Mr Whitaker said.

"Be realistic and listen to your body.

"It can be tempting to jump right into intense training, but going too hard, too soon might increase your risk of injury.

"It’s better to start off gradually and go at your own pace."

He urged people to get advice from a registered personal trainer about their training regimes, and to have recovery days as part of their training schedule.

"If you do get injured, take time to recover and don’t rush back into training."

