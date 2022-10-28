Hearing issues may be missed in southern kids

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A crucial preschool assessment may be missing dozens of southern children with potential hearing issues, an audit has found.

Researchers took data from the 2018 census and compared its findings with the national databases used to organise the B4 School health checks and children actually screened by the service in Otago and Southland.

Their findings, reported in the New Zealand Medical Journal today, were that the census matched databases of children living in Southland, but there was a shortfall of 329 children between those who received a B4 School check and the number of children the census suggested were in the province.

While acknowledging the census was a record of who was in Otago that night and that some travellers were likely recorded, the discrepancy was sizable enough to warrant further examination, the study’s three Dunedin Hospital-employed authors, registrar Thomas Oliver, specialist Paul Joice and Associate Prof Patrick Dawe, said.

There was a greater number of rural children missed, 186, than urban children, 161.

Significantly, more Maori children (169) were missed than Pasifika (62) and other ethnicities (116).

It was likely any children who missed a B4 School check at the age of 4 would be identified as having not had the hearing and sight assessment once they were enrolled in school, the article said.

However, the audit findings suggested a significant number of children might be starting school without their hearing needs correctly identified, the researchers said.

Even if a hearing issue was identified, systemic problems could mean that problem was not addressed.

"For a child who does not pass the B4 School hearing screening in the southern region the pathway to assessment can be convoluted," the authors said.

"This creates opportunities for children not to progress through the system and ultimately miss out on appropriate and timely management of their ear disease and hearing loss."

Generally, the screening programme was effective, but the audit had suggested changes to the referral process could be made to optimise the management of children who had failed the hearing screening, the authors said.

