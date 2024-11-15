Hospital cuts: Big crowd urged for Town Hall meeting

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich (centre) joined thousands of people protesting cuts to the new Dunedin hospital in September. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A ‘‘raucous’’ Dunedin Town Hall meeting is set to be the next stage of the campaign for the new Dunedin hospital.

The event will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall from 6pm to 7.30pm on Monday, and mayor Jules Radich said it was ‘‘vital’’ they had another big crowd to ‘‘keep pressure on the politicians in Wellington’’.

More than 30,000 marched to the Octagon in support of the new Dunedin hospital last month after the government said it would either down-scale the project or retro-fit the existing hospital.

Earlier this month, a southern delegation met government ministers in Wellington to plead their case about the new Dunedin hospital.

“I encourage everyone who is able, to come along and hear our panel of acknowledged experts discuss what is required and promised for this hospital and why it matters for the people of the South,’’ Mr Radich said.

“It promises to be a raucous and informative meeting, and another chance for us all to show our support for the campaign.”

Dunedin musician Robert Scott will perform as people arrive and broadcaster Kanoa Lloyd - who grew up in Ōtepoti - will MC the event.

Sir Ian Taylor will give an opening address, followed by keynote speeches from Dr Sheila Barnett, Dr Mike Hunter and health advocate Pete Hodgson.

A panel discussion will also feature three clinicians - Dr Barnett, Dr Hunter and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation delegate Linda Smillie - and the crowd will be asked to endorse a campaign statement from the meeting.

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti has also been invited to attend the meeting and his office is considering the request, Mr Radich said.

“I hope he does attend - this is a critical issue for the people of the South, and it would be a great opportunity for the Minister to hear their unfiltered views about exactly why this hospital needs to be built as promised.

“Our panel of experts will also be taking questions from the floor on the night, so don't be shy - I'm confident the government will be listening, whether or not they show up."

Cliff the campaign ambulance will also make an appearance at Monday’s meeting, and two special guests - former All Black Paul Miller and Federated Farmers Southland president Jason Herrick - will share personal stories relating to the hospital project.

Edward Ellison will provide opening and closing karakia, and Dunedin organist David Burchell will use Norma the Town Hall organ to send the crowd home on a high note.

