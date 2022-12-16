New system to improve access to trials

Maori, Pacific and rural New Zealanders are more frequently missing out on participating in clinical trials and on their benefits.

Now, a newly proposed system redesign aims to improve their access to the latest clinical research opportunities, and give them the healthcare benefits that flow from them.

A report by University of Otago (Christchurch) medicine Prof Lisa Stamp and University of Auckland Liggins Institute director Prof Frank Bloomfield have spent 18 months looking into the issue with a team of researchers funded by the Ministry of Health and the Health Research Council of New Zealand.

Prof Bloomfield said there was inequitable access to clinical trials around New Zealand. Outside of large research groups or large research-intensive hospitals, there was limited capacity or resource to support clinical trials taking place — or even participation in a larger national or international trial.

The report proposed establishing a new national clinical trials infrastructure centre that would provide a "front door" for anyone planning a clinical trial, as well as executive leadership, in partnership with Maori and consumers.

New regional clinical trials co-ordinating centres would support local trial development and conduct to ensure equity of access for researchers and participants.

Prof Stamp said clinical trials were a central element of a modern high-functioning health system, providing access to novel treatments for patients and delivering cutting-edge healthcare.

"Not only would a national clinical trials model give patients access to trials, but international evidence is clear that patients involved in clinical trials do better health wise — their health will benefit.

"The newly emerging structure for the New Zealand health system as a whole represents an opportunity to embed research into the heart of our health services developing a learning health system that works to the highest level for the benefit of people in Aotearoa."

The report also called for a national health data system that provided culturally appropriate long-term storage of data and tissue samples, and supported translation of research findings into clinical care.

Prof Stamp said with the right investment, there was potential to recognise the unique contribution of Maori and Pacific matauranga to clinical research, while also developing our international reputation for excellence in trials.