No reported cases of Covid-19 in South for two weeks

As of today, active cases of Covid-19 in the South have dropped into single digits and the district has now gone 14 straight days without a new case of the virus being reported.

The Ministry of Health announced there were 6 new cases of the virus nationally, two confirmed and four probable.

Five of today's cases can be traced to a known source, the Ministry says.

One case is still being investigated. The total of confirmed and probable cases is 1485.

The ministry's update for today also reveled that the number of cases in the SDHB area has remained the same, at 216 cases, for the fourteenth consecutive day.

There are now nine active cases of the virus in the South, while 205 have recovered. There have been two deaths in the district, both of them were from Invercargill.

The SDHB has the highest total number of recoveries out of the nation's 20 district health board areas.

There are five people in hospital due to the virus but none of them are in the Southern district

The only person in hospital throughout the South Island is in South Canterbury.

Today the ministry announced three of New Zealand's 16 clusters have been labelled as "closed".

This means there is no longer transmission of the virus associated with the cluster.

"A Covid-19 cluster is considered closed after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its most recent report date of a reported case."

The three closed clusters are the Wellington wedding cluster (closed April 25) and the two clusters linked with group travel to the United States – one in Wellington and the other in Auckland – which were closed today.

Both clusters associated with the South, the Bluff wedding cluster and the World Hereford Conference cluster, are still open.

None of the new cases announced today were reported as being linked to either of those clusters.

The Bluff wedding cluster remains the largest of the country's clusters as it is connected to 98 cases.

There have been 80 recoveries so far.

There are still 38 cases linked to the World Hereford Conference, which was held in Queenstown, and of those 37 have recovered.