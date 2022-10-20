Possible increase of cases in southern cities

Covid-19 cases have increased in the South’s cities but remained steady in the regions, newly released data suggests.

In the first two weeks of October, the number of active cases of the pandemic disease in Invercargill more than doubled, while Dunedin also registered a sizeable jump, from 223 to 307 cases.

Queenstown-Lakes, where case numbers had been dropping, reversed that trend last week, going from 46 active cases to 72 in just a few days.

Case numbers in other centres had remained relatively static in the past fortnight.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in Dunedin has risen from 31 to 43 in the past two weeks, and in Invercargill the daily average has gone from 10 to 23.

Public health officials have cautioned about reading too much into official Covid statistics, as New Zealanders have become less rigorous in reporting positive results.

However, regional wastewater testing suggests that in several locations Covid is much more prevalent than official reports say.

In Mosgiel and Alexandra, prevalence is well ahead of confirmed cases, while Queenstown and Wanaka water tests detected a sizeable increase in the rate of Covid in the week ended October 9.

The two central Dunedin test sites both showed a lower rate of Covid in water samples than officially reported cases.

The Otago Daily Times asked Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern to comment on the local situation, but it said all Covid-19 questions had to be referred to the Ministry of Health or the Te Whatu Ora national media team.

A statement from a Wellington-based spokesman said the ministry had noted a jump in community Covid-19 cases of about 25%, albeit from a relatively low base.

"The increase in cases over the past week is higher than modelled, but at this stage it is too early to know what is driving the increase or if it will be sustained."

WellSouth clinical director Carol Atmore said that while southerners might all be over Covid, unfortunately, Covid was not yet over with us.

"Covid definitely still exists and is present in our communities," she said.

"As much as we would like to, we should not be complacent and should continue to be mindful that the virus is circulating."

Rapid antigens tests and masks are free and available at more than 40 collection sites across Otago and Southland, and anyone symptomatic should get tested, Dr Atmore said.

"Masks may not be mandated but they are still a good idea in indoor environments where you are in close contact with others, and the Covid-19 vaccine is still the best protection we have against contracting the coronavirus."

A total of 132,311 cases of Covid have been reported in the South since the pandemic began, and 170 southern deaths have been attributed to Covid-19.

Active cases

Central Otago

Oct 2 44

Oct 9 29

Oct 16 30

Clutha

Oct 2 12

Oct 9 17

Oct 16 22

Dunedin

Oct 2 223

Oct 9 253

Oct 16 307

Gore

Oct 2 11

Oct 9 14

Oct 16 13

Invercargill

Oct 2 71

Oct 9 91

Oct 16 160

Queenstown-Lakes

Oct 2 50

Oct 9 46

Oct 16 72

Southland

Oct 2 26

Oct 9 26

Oct 16 31

Waitaki

Oct 2 21

Oct 9 24

Oct 16 26

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz