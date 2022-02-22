RATs brought in as Southern labs at capacity with PCR tests

A busy Te Kaika drive-through testing station in Victoria Rd last Thursday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Widespread Covid infections in Dunedin and Queenstown have resulted in the increased use of rapid antigen tests at Southern testing centres due to labs reaching capacity processing PCR tests.

The SDHB advised this evening that the total Covid case numbers in the South were believed to be almost double what has been reported by officials because a large number of cases had their NHI numbers registered in other parts of the country.

The SDHB said Dunedin and Queenstown have "widespread" Covid-19 infections in the community and asked people in those centres to "be extra vigilant".

It said labs in the South were at capacity due to high demand for PCR testing.

"Due to the large demand on our labs the processing of swabs is taking time. Lab staff are doing an amazing job to process the huge demand. Please be patient in waiting for your results. Healthcare teams across the Southern district are working hard to get these to you as soon as possible."

Some Dunedin lab staff are also isolating after being deemed close contacts of a positive case.

Changes are underway to introduce more widespread use of rapid antigen tests (RAT) to help reduce pressure on labs.

"So many in our community have been conscientious, community-focused, and gone to get tested if they have been identified as a close contact, been at a location of interest, or have cold or flu-like symptoms."

"Some symptomatic people who go to a community testing centre will receive a RAT from now on. This will mainly include younger adults.

"If you have symptoms or have been advised to get tested, then please go to a testing centre, or call your GP to arrange a test. You will be provided with the appropriate test for you by testing staff.

"If you are not symptomatic, or are not a close contact, you do not need to get tested. Please only get tested if you are symptomatic or have been identified as a close contact."

The call for people to only get tested if they fit the criteria came after Dunedin's streets were backed up with traffic today while people queued to get tested.

If you test positive for Covid-19 by taking a RAT please call 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719). This ensures you are registered as having tested positive and will mean you are linked in with all appropriate care and support that you and your family may need.

If you test positive for Covid-19 by having a PCR test you will be sent a text message to confirm this.