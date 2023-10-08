Ross Home opens new unit

Ross Home manager Margaret Pearce and Ian Macara, nephew of Betty Macara, cut the ribbon to officially open the new Macara Unit on Monday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The new hospital-care unit at Ross Home, the Macara Unit, was officially opened this week.

The unit was opened by Ian Macara, nephew of stalwart Ross Home matron and former resident Betty Macara, for whom it is named.

Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) Enliven director Sally O’Connor said Monday's opening was delayed due to challenges recruiting registered nurses, but these nurses had now been recruited and trained and were ready to go.

"The Macara Unit has been beautifully renovated and will be a modern and welcoming home for older people choosing to live there," Mrs O’Connor said.

"The team at PSO have worked hard to create a comfortable and fully-equipped home and while it was disappointing to have had to delay the opening because of staffing issues, it’s essential we have registered nurses who not only have the clinical expertise but also have compassion and a commitment to provide the very best care for older people.

"It’s wonderful we have those nurses now. They come with a broad range of skills and will form part of a team who will carry out their duties with diligence and professionalism and supported by the wider PSO whānau."

A bedroom at the new Macara Unit at Ross Home, which will provide hospital-level care and was officially opened on Monday.

PSO chief executive Jo O’Neill said the 24-bed Macara Unit would help alleviate the increasing demand for hospital level care in Dunedin.

"There is growing demand for hospital level care and the demand will continue as our population ages and more people are unable to remain in their own homes," Ms O’Neill said.

"Providing quality care to older people is something we have been doing for a very long time and, while the sector remains underfunded, it is a privilege for PSO to look after our vulnerable residents."

Ross Home is PSO’s largest Enliven care home, currently with 100 beds, increasing to 124 beds. It is also the oldest, having been an aged care home for more than 100 years.

- Staff reporter