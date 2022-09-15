Safe zone at Dunedin abortion clinic sought

Safe areas became an option for health providers under law in March this year. Photo: ODT files

Te Whatu Ora's Southern section has applied for a safe zone around its Dunedin abortion clinic at the first available opportunity.

Safe areas became an option for health providers under law in March this year, preventing anti-abortion protesters from setting up within a 150-metre perimeter of clinics.

The first round of applications closed on August 15 and will be considered individually by the Minister of Health.

It could take up to six months for each application to be processed.

General manager of women and children's medicine at Te Whatu Ora Southern, Craig Ashton, said the Ministry of Health would conduct a site visit as part of the application in the next month.

"The intention of the visit is primarily to get a better understanding of provider's premises, surrounding areas, and the Safe Area being sought," he said.

"These site visits will also provide valuable insight into each provider's location to better inform the recommendations put to the advisory panel."

The second round of applications for safe zones will open in October.