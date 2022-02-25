Southern Covid numbers: 2802 active cases, 3 in hospital

The South has three patients with Covid-19 in hospital, the Ministry of Health has reported, the first hospitalised community cases the district has seen during the Omicron outbreak.

Nationally there are 237 people in hospital with the virus today, three in ICU.

There are three people in hospital in the Southern region. They are the first hospitalised Covid cases in the Southern DHB area since two mariners from a container ship in Bluff were assessed in Southland Hospital in July last year.

The SDHB confirmed this afternoon there were two patients admitted to Dunedin Hospital in the last 24 hours because of Covid-19 symptoms.

One further case has also been transferred to Dunedin from Southland Hospital.

None of these patients are in and ICU or HDU.

This came as the SDHB gave its daily breakdown of where today's new cases were located throughout the district.

The Ministry of Health has reported there are 2802 active cases in the South as of 11.59pm yesterday. Of these 867 were new cases announced today.

There are 19 new cases in Central Otago bringing its total to 41.

There are 12 new cases in the Clutha District taking its total to 18.

Gore has a total of 14 cases after three new cases were announced today.

Dunedin remains the place with highest infection rate in the South with a total of 1501 active cases after 546 new cases were added today. This means Dunedin has more than 53% of the positive cases reported in the South.

Queenstown-Lakes has the second highest total with 472 cases after 108 new cases were added today.

Invercargill had 32 new cases today bringing its total to 87, while the Southland District has more than doubled its total to 24 after 13 new cases were announced.

The Waitaki District increased by 20 new cases to 46.

There are 404 confirmed cases which have not had a location confirmed, 114 of these were new cases.