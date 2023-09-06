Heat on as Dunedin gets stunning start to spring

Dunedin was for a time today the warmest place in the country, and the sultry start to spring looks set to continue for a few days.

MetService showed the city sitting at 21.2degC late this morning, before it dropped back around midday and Kaikoura took top spot with 20.8degC.

The forecaster is predicting a run of fine days for Dunedin, with daytime highs around 17 or 18degC all the way through to the start of next week.

It's not such good news for the other side of the South Island, where an active front is expected to bring heavy rain and even some snow going into tomorrow.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in force for Westland, while Heavy Rain Watches are in place for Fiordland, the Canterbury High Country, Buller and northwest Tasman.

There is also a road snow warning for the Milford Road (State Highway 94) from midnight tonight through to 6am tomorrow.

Snow is forecast to 900 metres, and 1 to 2cm may settle on the road near the tunnel.

Weatherwatch said the front moving on to the West Coast could bring heavy showers, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

A high moves in over New Zealand on Friday, bringing settled weather, which could mean some frosts for some inland South Island areas.

- ODT Online