Henderson to bring up 1000 not out

Veteran Dunedin umpire John Henderson has fired countless batters during a remarkable stretch out in the middle.

He even has the number plate to prove it — OUTLBW.

It was a present from his family and a great source of mirth for everyone.

But there is one bloke he has never fired — himself.

The 67-year-old will reach a monumental milestone today when he umpires in the game between Green Island and University-Grange at Sunnyvale.

It will be his 1000th game. That’s right, he is on 999 not out. And it has only taken him the best part of 39 years and counting.

"I’ve made a lot of friends through cricket and it is my passion — I love the game," he said.

"And I try to give back as much as I’ve got out of the game."

He played cricket when he was younger but was not too keen on "young fellas trying to knock your head off in the nets".

Veteran Dunedin umpire John Henderson with his number plate OUTLBW, celebrating 39 years of passionate officiating. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Henderson wanted to stay engaged, so he approached former international umpire Steve Dunne and asked what was involved.

The next season he stood in the middle with Dunne "and had the pleasure of Neil Mallender bowling at my end".

"That was a highlight. I’ve seen lots of cricketers come and go over the years. Fathers and sons now. I don’t think I’ve been like Helen Simpson [long-serving Albion scorer] and got a grandchild yet, but I won’t be far away I wouldn’t think.

"I have no intention of retiring at this stage because I’m fit enough to be out there.

"I still think I’ve got three or four or five years in me to carry on and enjoy the game.

"As I always say to people, it is the best place to watch a game from."

Most of the 999 games Henderson has umpired have been club games. But he has also officiated in Hawke Cup fixtures, and he was on the New Zealand B panel for two years but stepped down for family reasons.

"My wife does not like cricket.

"Fortunately, I was an umpire before we got married and she accepts that — now.

"But all my annual leave and my weekends were tied up with cricket and she felt I needed to be at home for some of that time, so I made myself unavailable.

"Who knows where I would have gone if I’d have carried on?"

He started training umpires in 2003 and can count the likes of Chris Gaffaney, Shaun Haig and Derek Walker as successes.

That trio have all gone on to umpire in internationals.

Another highlight included umpiring a game with his twin brother Jim at The Willows.

"You’re out there basically to count to six and make the odd decision. That’s all you do."

That is not all he does.

What he does, and continues to do, is make the game possible for 22 players every weekend, every summer since the mid-1980s.