Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Heritage, haggis bring families south

    By John Gibb
    McPhee Clan Society of New Zealand president Glen McPhee during a Scottish clan tour of Larnach Castle, Dunedin, yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh.
    The Edinburgh of the South proved a hit for about 100 people who staged a Scottish gathering at the weekend.

    McPhee Clan Society of New Zealand president Glen McPhee said 25 members of the society from the North Island attended the gathering in Dunedin.

    About 40 participants were from Dunedin, about half a dozen from Christchurch and many of the rest from elsewhere in Otago-Southland, he said.

    Mr McPhee, of Pukekohe, said it had been hoped to stage an annual gathering in Dunedin earlier, but plans were thwarted by last year’s pandemic disruption.

    Other Scottish clans were also invited to take part, significantly boosting attendance.

    The overall events had gone ‘‘extremely well’’, and 60 people had attended a formal dinner, which included Robert Burns’ Address to a Haggis, on Saturday night.

    About 70 people attended a ceilidh, a Scottish gathering with Gaelic folk dancing, on Sunday night.


     

