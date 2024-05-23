'He's been stabbed': Dunedin bus hub victim in serious condition

The victim of what is believed to be a stabbing at Dunedin's bus hub has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

People were heard saying "he's been stabbed" as the victim was being taken away in an ambulance after emergency services converged on the scene around 3.10pm.

Do you know more? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

Police said a person had been taken into police custody, and enquiries were underway to establish exactly what occurred.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

A number of people were taken into the nearby Dunedin Police Station.

The incident in Great King St was reported to emergency services just after 3pm.

It is the latest in a series of violent incidents at the bus hub, including a teenage boy who was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack last week.

Tramways Union secretary Philip Matthews said that on the whole, the safety at the bus hub was "really good".

"You can't stop some of these things, but on the whole it has been very safe in there."

Security guards had been a big help in calming things down and hopping on buses every now and again, he said.