Highway reseal set to be done in one go

    Resealing 8km of state highway northwest of Outram will almost certainly go ahead in one hit early next year, affecting traffic for up to four days.

    The Strath Taieri Community Board agreed this would be less disruptive than having the work spread out over two or three weeks.

    It passed on its feedback to the NZ Transport Agency, which had sought advice about the stretch of State Highway 87 between Nichols Rock Rd and Mahinerangi Rd.

    Transport agency coastal Otago senior network manager Chris Harris said the agency planned to get the resurfacing done in one go in early January, subject to weather.

    This would prevent clashes with services such as school buses, he said.

    The agency had considered completing the work in four stages, 2km at a time.

    However, community board chairman Barry Williams said the consensus was clear a short, sharp period of work would be better.

