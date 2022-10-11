Home exhibits show cancelled

A focus on recovering from the Covid lockdowns appears to have led to the cancellation of this year’s Home and Leisure Show at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Event organiser Matthew Holdridge said the Dunedin event, scheduled for November 5-6, could not attract enough exhibitors to make it viable.

"There are still challenges out there in terms of staffing and stock supply.

"We didn’t get enough commitment from enough businesses to make it a good show, and ultimately one that would work for the exhibitors that had committed and also the people visiting the show.

"It’s disappointing."

He said the show ran for four years from 2017, but was cancelled last year because of Covid.

"Obviously Covid has disrupted it.

"We didn’t want to just put a show on for the sake of it.

"We wanted to make sure it was going to work for everybody, so we decided to cancel it and hopefully we’ll bring it back next year."

Mr Holdridge said the break offered a chance to look at the show format, and what it could offer to exhibitors and visitors.